Bills fans express frustration with process for getting training camp tickets

Getty Images

Bills tight end Dawson Knox said recently that the team is not paying attention to the outsize expectations that accompany them into the 2022 season, but it’s clear that there’s a lot of excitement in Buffalo about what the future holds.

One expression of that came on Thursday when tickets to the team’s training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester were made available online. Social media was filled with complaints from fans about excessive wait times to register for tickets and crashes from the app used to get tickets.

A Bills spokesperson said, via WGRZ, that the difficulties were a result of the high demand for tickets. The team also said that all tickets for their open practices at St. John Fisher have now been distributed.

The team also said that plans to distribute tickets to an August 5 workout at Highmark Stadium will be announced soon. Based on Thursday’s interest, they should be prepared for heavy interest from their fans.