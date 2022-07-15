Denying knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, Texans say they chose to resolve claims “amicably”

Getty Images

The Texans have opted to resolve the claims of 30 woman who contended the the team was responsible for the alleged misconduct of former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team issued a statement confirming this development.

“We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021,” said the statement from owners Janice McNair and Hannah and Cal McNair. “Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct.

“We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all.”

The denial of knowledge of misconduct by Watson may not mesh completely with the decision of the team’s director of security, Brent Naccara, after he became aware of a social-media threat to expose Watson, to give Watson a nondisclosure agreement to use. (Watson has testified to those basic facts.) At best, Naccara opted for willful ignorance as to why someone was threatening to expose Watson. At worst, Naccara knew what was going on, and he decided to try to keep it quiet in lieu of trying to put an end to it.

The Texans’ decision to settle means we’ll never know what Naccara knew, when he knew it, what he did, and why he did it — unless the NFL investigates, as it should. Especially since the Texans have settled not with one person, but with THIRTY.