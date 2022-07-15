Duane Brown is officially charged with misdemeanor carrying of a concealed weapon

Getty Images

Free-agent tackle Duane Brown recently was arrested at LAX airport with a gun in his belongings. The arrest has since resulted in formal charges.

Via TMZ.com, Brown has been charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon. A misdemeanor, the charge carries a potential penalty of up to one year in jail.

Agent Kennard McGuire has characterized the situation as inadvertent.

“To err is human, and this clearly was an accident,” McGuire said. “As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures.”

It’s not an uncommon situation. People forget to take guns out of bags. It happens. Brown likely will strike a plea deal that involves no jail time. Whether the league takes action is a different story.

Brown has played for the Texans and Seahawks. He became a free agent in March.