Four players will play 2022 under franchise tag after failing to get long-term deal

Reports all week indicated that the four players who were franchise tagged without reaching agreement on a long-term deal were unlikely to get one before the Friday deadline. Indeed, the deadline has come and gone without any last-minute deals.

Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz will have to play 2022 under the one-year tag. Or not play.

Bates and Brown have not signed their tags, so the lack of a deal would make it unlikely that either player reports for the start of training camp. A report this week indicated that Brown could stay away from the team into the regular season, and Bates reportedly has plans to sit out the season.

Brown would have a $16.66 million salary for 2022 under the tag while Bates would be in line to make $12.91 million. Gesicki and Schultz, who have signed their tags, would have salaries of $10.9 million.