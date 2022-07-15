Four players will play 2022 under franchise tag after failing to get long-term deal

Posted by Charean Williams on July 15, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 30 AFC Conference Championship - Bengals at Chiefs
Getty Images

Reports all week indicated that the four players who were franchise tagged without reaching agreement on a long-term deal were unlikely to get one before the Friday deadline. Indeed, the deadline has come and gone without any last-minute deals.

Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz will have to play 2022 under the one-year tag. Or not play.

Bates and Brown have not signed their tags, so the lack of a deal would make it unlikely that either player reports for the start of training camp. A report this week indicated that Brown could stay away from the team into the regular season, and Bates reportedly has plans to sit out the season.

Brown would have a $16.66 million salary for 2022 under the tag while Bates would be in line to make $12.91 million. Gesicki and Schultz, who have signed their tags, would have salaries of $10.9 million.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Four players will play 2022 under franchise tag after failing to get long-term deal

  2. We’ll see how many of them have the guts/wherewithal to pull a LeVeon Bell move. I would suspect the Jets won’t hop in after any of them next year. Burn me once….

  3. Dallas needs a good TE. Schultz had a good year, but I don’t think he is elite.

  7. I dont understand how players think this is a nad deal. The only downside is there is no long term deal. Its still a great deal for the Player

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.