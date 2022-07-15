Jason McCourty announces retirement

Getty Images

Veteran NFL defensive back Jason McCourty is calling it quits from the NFL.

McCourty was a free agent.

He announced his retirement on Instagram on Friday.

McCourty, who turns 35 next month, played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Titans, Browns, Dolphins and Patriots. He finished last season on injured reserve with the Dolphins.

He totaled 18 interceptions, 744 tackles and nine forced fumbles.

McCourty is the identical twin of Patriots safety Devin McCourty, and the brothers became the first twins to play in a Super Bowl together in LIII.

The Titans made Jason McCourty a sixth-round choice in 2009.