Little optimism about deals for franchise-tagged players by Friday’s deadline

Friday is the final day that players who have received franchise tags are able to sign long-term extensions with their teams, but there’s not much optimism that any of the four players in that position will come to such agreements.

The last few days have brought pessimistic reports about where things stand for Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz.

Bates and Brown have not signed their tags, so the lack of a deal would make it unlikely that either player reports for the start of training camp. A report this week indicated that Brown could stay away from the team into the regular season and that could also be on the table for Bates in Cincinnati.

Brown would have a $16.66 million salary for 2022 under the tag while Bates would be in line to make $12.91 million. Gesicki and Schult, who have signed their tags, would have salaries of $10.9 million.