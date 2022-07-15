Report: Jessie Bates has no intention to report to training camp or play on franchise tag

July 15, 2022
The Bengals and franchise-tagged safety Jessie Bates are not expected to come to a long-term contract agreement before the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Friday, according to multiple reports.

And now he may miss time in training camp and beyond.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals’ final offer guaranteed Bates only $4 million more on a five-year contract than the $12.91 million he is slated to make on the one-year franchise tender in 2022.

But Bates has not yet signed his franchise tender. And according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Bates has no intention to report to training camp or play on the franchise tag in 2022.

That would set up Bates for a Le’Veon Bell-type season, where he’d sit out the year and become a free agent in 2023. But as Bell noted this week, that strategy comes with its share of risk.

Bates, 25, has been a critical piece of Cincinnati’s defense since the club selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft. He’s started all 63 games that he’s played, recording 10 interceptions, 35 passes defensed, a pair of forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries in the regular season.

He also had two interceptions and six passes defensed in the postseason for last year’s AFC Champions.

Cincinnati drafted safety Daxton Hill and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt in the first two rounds before adding safety Tycen Anderson at No. 166 overall this year.

10 responses to “Report: Jessie Bates has no intention to report to training camp or play on franchise tag

  2. Good for him, that’s a horrible proposal from the Bengals in terms of guarantees for a great player.

  3. They all say this. Once the game checks start coming he will be there. The only one I can remember to follow through with this threat was Leveon Bell and he completely ruined his career by doing so.

  5. Bates done. Brown won’t move. We’ll see how good their drafting has been. They passed on Dugger.

  6. This is only the beginning. Just wait till it comes time for Joe Burrow. They will low-ball him too.

  7. As good as the Bengals were last year (mind blowing, actually), things like this remind you why they aren’t a top flight team. You have a really good, durable player, and he’s talking about sitting because you can’t give him a respectable offer. I’m sure a deal will get done, but other players around the league watch this stuff happening and think, “Do I want to play for them?”

  9. I’d show up but only physically. It sounds insane to us, but $12m guaranteed for the rest of his life isn’t worth it if he’s permanently injured this season. Show up, slog your way through things until you get a deal. If you don’t, they’ll pay $12m for a guy whose playing safe, not safety. Then sign a guaranteed deal next year with a new team.

    It sucks and as a fan i’d want to hate on it, but the truth is I’d rather not risk it too because a billionaire doesn’t want to give you a few more million guaranteed

  10. So, he turned down a 5 year contract paying him roughly $13 million per season? WOW. Dude should sign that contract and RUN. He’s getting some really bad advice in my opinion.

