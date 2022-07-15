Richie Incognito retires

July 15, 2022
Longtime NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito has announced his retirement.

Incognito was a study in contrasts: Often praised as a great teammate and team leader, but also often criticized as a bully and dirty player. He was both a four-time Pro Bowler and a player who was suspended twice and fined several times.

The 39-year-old Incognito was a third-round pick of the Rams in 2005 and later played for the Bills, and Dolphins before spending his final three seasons with the Raiders. He announced his retirement on the Raiders’ website.

I love the Raiders organization, and Mr. Davis means the world to me. It’s why after four teams and 15 years, I’m retiring a Raider,” Incognito wrote. “My love of the game has always been what drives me. I know I’ll miss being in the locker room. I love being with the guys, I love grinding, I love training camp, I love practicing during the season, I love just the competitive nature of it.”

Incognito said that in retirement, he plans to go back to school and get his MBA.

15 responses to “Richie Incognito retires

  1. Dude would be perfect for the WWE. Would love to see him try to bully some of those guys.

  3. Several years past his expiration date, but hey, at least he’s gone. Hopefully he doesn’t show up on somebody’s talking-head TV show.

  4. He’s retiring a Raider because he milked them for millions of dollars and only played in a handful of games. I wish we could’ve got more out of him.

  6. My kind of guy!! Tough as nails old school in your face player who was the kind of guy you loved having as a teammate, but hated if you were on the other team. Suh is another got cut from the same cloth. They’ll both stomp you out, and then laugh at you. You’ll be missed Richie I hope you can keep it together after football

  10. MBA in Bullying. It is a master’s degree that requires serious dedication and hard work. The brain will be overloaded with fear, similar to how a bully makes a person feel.

  11. People will only remember the worst, hoping for better stories of Richie in the future.

  12. “Incognito was a study is contrasts” to say the least. The kind of guy you absolutely hate to play against. But you love him when he’s on your team. Unless of course you’re the Dolphins. End of an era, probably good that he finds a more calming pastime.

  13. Wasn’t happy when the Raiders signed him, but he kept his nose clean and played at a high level when healthy. I felt like him being hurt all last year was karma for the Raiders low-balling him in contract negotiations. But once Gruden was gone, I think we all knew that was it for Richie. Hopefully his mental health holds up and he can enjoy life after football.

  14. He was a mauler and exactly what every OL coach wants on his roster. Sure he was borderline dirty but not anymore then alot of players that do not have the cheap and dirty player title.

