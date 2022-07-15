Richie Incognito retires

Getty Images

Longtime NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito has announced his retirement.

Incognito was a study in contrasts: Often praised as a great teammate and team leader, but also often criticized as a bully and dirty player. He was both a four-time Pro Bowler and a player who was suspended twice and fined several times.

The 39-year-old Incognito was a third-round pick of the Rams in 2005 and later played for the Bills, and Dolphins before spending his final three seasons with the Raiders. He announced his retirement on the Raiders’ website.

“I love the Raiders organization, and Mr. Davis means the world to me. It’s why after four teams and 15 years, I’m retiring a Raider,” Incognito wrote. “My love of the game has always been what drives me. I know I’ll miss being in the locker room. I love being with the guys, I love grinding, I love training camp, I love practicing during the season, I love just the competitive nature of it.”

Incognito said that in retirement, he plans to go back to school and get his MBA.