Robbie Gould supports Bears’ move from Soldier Field

49ers kicker Robbie Gould spent 11 seasons in Chicago and played 87 games at Soldier Field, including five postseason games. He knows the field as well as anyone.

He said on ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy Show on Friday that Soldier Field ranks in his top-five worst places to play in terms of field conditions in the harsh, bitter winter games.

The Bears have agreed to buy a stadium-sized piece of land in the suburb of Arlington Heights, and Gould hopes that’s where the team ends up moving.

“I do think that in the best interest of the fans, the best interest in the organization, this is what makes the most sense to be able to keep pace with the other teams that are starting to do it,” Gould told the radio show, via NBC Chicago.

Gould mentioned the economic opportunity for events the Bears could host at an indoor stadium as well as potential business growth around a new stadium.

Chicago officials proposed putting a roof on Soldier Field in an effort to persuade the Bears to stay, but the team isn’t interested.

In his time with the Bears, Gould went 159-of-187 (85 percent) on field goals at Soldier Field, including 20-of-20 in the postseason, and he missed only one PAT there.