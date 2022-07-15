Steelers fans push back against new stadium name

Posted by Mike Florio on July 15, 2022, 9:05 AM EDT
The Steelers surely knew that fans would not blindly embrace the sudden and dramatic change in the name of the stadium where the team plays. And the fans most definitely are not blindly embracing it.

One fan has created a vehicle for the consolidation of scattered complaints about the name. A Change.org petition launched on Thursday has, as of this posting, more than 1,500 signatures.

“An out-of-state sponsor comes in and inflicts this name change on us that isn’t even easy to pronounce,” the petition asserts.

Don’t blame it on the sponsor. The Steelers sold the naming rights, and they opted to seek the highest amount in return them. They surely could sold the rights to a local business (or to Heinz, which is no longer local after being purchased by Kraft) for a lot less than they’re getting from Acrisure.

Obviously, it’s a meaningless gesture. The Steelers won’t be tearing up the deal and giving back the money. And the fans will huff and puff, but they’re ultimately not going to blow anyone’s house down.

The real question is this. Will Steelers fans simply refuse to call the place by its new name? What if we all agreed to keep calling it Heinz Field? Or the Field formerly known as Heinz?

Maybe, at some point, the Steelers would opt for a middle ground, if everyone keeps calling it Heinz Field. How about Heinz Field at Acrisure Stadium? Acrisure surely wouldn’t be happy about that, given what they’ll be paying in order to establish a national brand.

13 responses to “Steelers fans push back against new stadium name

  3. Most teams/cities do this. In 2008, the Indians sold the stadium naming rights to Progressive Insurance, and to this day people still refer to it as “The Jake” or Jacobs Field.

  4. Has the name of a stadium or event ever influenced enough people to buy whatever it is the sponsor sells to make it worth the money? The one that I always go back to is NASCAR and The Winston Cup. In all of the years that it was The Winston Cup, I never associated Winston with cigarettes. If someone said Winston the first thing that popped into my head was NASCAR. It just seems like a waste of money to me. In fairness though, it’s their money and they didn’t ask me. Most companies that sponsor naming rights weren’t built by idiots, and they’re obviously doing something right.

  5. Steelers fans will just keep on calling it Heinz Field regardless of who is paying the Steelers for the naming rights, especially with the naming rights being owned by a company with such an unpleasant name.

  6. The ONLY name that would be acceptable to this Stillers fan is “Arthur J. Rooney Field at Steelers Stadium”. No Heinz and definitely no Acrisure.

  12. “We don’t like the new corporate name! We prefer the old corporate name!!!!”

  13. It will become adopted over time, though there will always be the diehards that will never give in. (Says this Washington Commanders fan.)

