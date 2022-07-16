Darnell Mooney worked to get bigger after not “being there at all times” in 2021

July 16, 2022
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney broke out for the Bears last season with 81 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns in his second year with the team, but the 2020 fifth-rounder doesn’t think he maximized his opportunities.

Mooney has been focused on conditioning this offseason and recently weighed in at 183 pounds, which is about 10 pounds more than he was listed as weighing during his first two years in Chicago. Mooney explained that he found himself getting tired at points last season

“Last year, I think I struggled with just being there at all times when my number was called,” Mooney said, via Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com. “I knew I was fatigued a little bit, but my mindset was not coming out of the game.”

The Bears’ receiving corps is thin enough behind Mooney that it is hard to imagine him coming out of games too often this year either. If his conditioning holds up and his connection with quarterback Justin Fields is strong, last year’s numbers may turn out to be a jumping-off point for bigger things in the future.

