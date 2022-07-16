Devon Allen wins 110-meter hurdle heat, heads to semifinals of World Championships

Getty Images

Eagles receiver Devon Allen hopes to take a World Championship to a team that hopes to win another World Championship.

Allen got off to a good start in his other sport on Saturday, winning his heat in the 110-meter hurdles. He has qualified for the semifinals.

The finals happen on Sunday night. Then, Allen will try to make the team in Philadelphia.

Allen, 27, played college football at Oregon. He was undrafted in 2017, and the Eagles are his first shot at an NFL roster spot. He caught the team’s attention with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

In three seasons with Oregon, from 2014 through 2016, Allen caught 54 passes for 919 yards and eight touchdowns.