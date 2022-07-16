Justin Jefferson: Davante Adams is the NFL’s best receiver now, but I will be after this year

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 16, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT
Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson doesn’t believe he has earned the right to call himself the best wide receiver in the NFL. But he expects to soon.

Jefferson said he thinks Davante Adams, who was traded this offseason from the Packers to the Raiders, currently deserves recognition as the best receiver in the league. But Jefferson is expecting to turn in a season this year that gets him recognized as the No. 1 receiver in football.

“I’ll say after this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL,” Jefferson told Complex.com. “I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me.”

Jefferson had 1,400 receiving yards as a rookie in 2020 and topped that with 1,616 yards in Year 2, and he believes if he continues to improve in 2022 he’ll be the best in the game.

“I think I have to do it three years in a row for everybody to believe so,” Jefferson said. “Some people don’t think that after two years you deserve to be at the top of the league. And then me, I feel like I’m going to surpass 1600 yards too. So I think that I’ll become the best receiver after this year.”

15 responses to “Justin Jefferson: Davante Adams is the NFL’s best receiver now, but I will be after this year

  2. It’s odd that Cooper Kupp continues to get overlooked. What has changed about his situation to suggest he can’t put up the same type of numbers as he did last year, if not better?

  3. Did I miss the part where he talks about team goals? Get the stats, get the bag, go.

  6. It was cute when he had a chip on his shoulder for getting drafted later than many other WR’s but now he’s getting into into the diva lane.

  8. Do you know who is not even close? Any WR on the packers this year. They dont even have what would be considered an average WR.

  9. Watch Cooper Kupp outperform both of these guys this year and still be treated like he doesn’t exist.

  10. of course its about wins but great receiver stats will increase that chance of winning and Jefferson is not in diva territory yet anyway..

  12. The interviewer asks six questions about his draft class and LSU before asking this one:

    “Do you think you are the best receiver in the NFL, and if so, why?”

    Jefferson: I’ll say after this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL. I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me.

    Interviewer: “What is it about you having to wait until after your third year to call yourself the best? You feel like you have to do it three years in a row?”

    Jefferson: I think I have to do it three years in a row for everybody to believe so. Some people don’t think that after two years you deserve to be at the top of the league. And then me, I feel like I’m going to surpass 1600 yards too. So I think that I’ll become the best receiver after this year.

    I just don’t understand the negativity. The man is only answering questions. He didn’t call a press conference to announce that he is the greatest ever.

  13. The Vikings haven’t even gotten to .500 since they drafted this diva.

    But that’s ok in MN, because he has a cutsie dance thingy.

  14. Ya know he’s right, he has the rout running and catching ability of Raymond Berry and he’s much faster than people even opponents realize. He’s a student of the game and that’s what makes him so special. For as long as he stays in this new offense he will be either 1 or 2 in all receiving statistics-I just wish he was a little humble.

