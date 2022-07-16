Justin Jefferson: Davante Adams is the NFL’s best receiver now, but I will be after this year

Getty Images

Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson doesn’t believe he has earned the right to call himself the best wide receiver in the NFL. But he expects to soon.

Jefferson said he thinks Davante Adams, who was traded this offseason from the Packers to the Raiders, currently deserves recognition as the best receiver in the league. But Jefferson is expecting to turn in a season this year that gets him recognized as the No. 1 receiver in football.

“I’ll say after this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL,” Jefferson told Complex.com. “I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me.”

Jefferson had 1,400 receiving yards as a rookie in 2020 and topped that with 1,616 yards in Year 2, and he believes if he continues to improve in 2022 he’ll be the best in the game.

“I think I have to do it three years in a row for everybody to believe so,” Jefferson said. “Some people don’t think that after two years you deserve to be at the top of the league. And then me, I feel like I’m going to surpass 1600 yards too. So I think that I’ll become the best receiver after this year.”