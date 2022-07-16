Mac Jones: Disciplined diet, workouts have led to significant strides this offseason

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 16, 2022, 7:35 AM EDT
NFL: JUN 08 New England Patriots Minicamp
One of the most common observations out of the Patriots’ offseason program is that quarterback Mac Jones is in noticeably better shape than he was as a rookie. Jones says that’s the result of plain old hard work.

Jones told Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com that he is working hard and eating better, and the results speak for themselves.

I made significant strides,” he said. “Fixing my body, feeling comfortable, feeling healthier and better. At the end of the day, you’re still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined.”

The Patriots were very pleased with Jones’ performance as a rookie in 2021, although there was some talk that he was fading down the stretch, and perhaps being in better shape in 2022 will allow Jones to play his best football when it matters most.

  1. Think he faded down the stretch last year. Wait until Grimace the offensive coordinator gets ahold of him… 🙄

  2. Great so now can he put more zip on those throws to the flat and sideline? Teams knew they can defend that well last season and it showed. Win or lose this is what I wanna see this year. Nice start but now it’s time to build on it.

  3. Mac can eat all the avocado ice cream he wants he is never going to be Brady.

  5. Rookies frequently hit a wall later in the season. The NFL season is far more taxing than college.
    However, to imply that The University of Alabama didn’t have numerous nutritionists on staff, or that nobody on the Patriots was paid to monitor what Jones ate is complete and utter BS.
    Jones wasn’t mentally or physically prepared for the demands of his first year of work after college. Most 20-somethings aren’t. Why these guys just can’t tell the truth about something so simple and obvious is baffling. What is the possible benefit from these sort of nonsense statements? Why do so many athletes feel it necessary to be so transparently disingenuous, and why do NFL journalists and fans lap it up?


  8. cletuspstillwaterjr says:
    July 16, 2022 at 8:26 am
    Mac can eat all the avocado ice cream he wants he is never going to be Brady.

    No one is expecting him to. TB was one of the greatest, if not greatest football players of all time. Who would expect a rookie/second year quarterback or anyone to replace him?

  11. fartsmella says:
    July 16, 2022 at 7:49 am
    Think he faded down the stretch last year. Wait until Grimace the offensive coordinator gets ahold of him… 🙄

    63Rate This

    ————————-

    And?

    He had one of the best rookie years ever. Lol

    The fear coming from people who can sense BB working with a legit
    prospect like he had with Brady everyday. is absolutely hilarious.

    Brady is Bobby Orr. Mac will be Ray Bourque but with a much better organization.

  12. cletuspstillwaterjr says:
    July 16, 2022 at 8:26 am
    Mac can eat all the avocado ice cream he wants he is never going to be Brady.
    —-
    And thank goodness for that. One cheating QB here is one too many.

  13. Brady is Bobby Orr.
    ——
    Brady is more like Lance Armstrong and Marion Jones.

  14. Mahomes, J Allen, Herbert, L Jax, Burrow, Carr, R Wilson, M Ryan. Not to mention TLawrence, Tannehill, ZWilson and Tua. So where does Mac stand in that AFC QB pecking order?

  15. Once again, a big THANK YOU to the 14 QB NEEDY teams that passed on Mac in tithe draft & ALL THE OTHER QB NEEDY teams that weren’t smart enough to move up & get him before the Pats could!!!!!
    Pats didn’t even have to trade away any draft capital to get him either like other teams did & so often do in hopes of landing a QB like Mac…
    As I said earlier, THANK YOU!!!!!

  17. touchback6 says:
    July 16, 2022 at 9:26 am
    fartsmella says:
    July 16, 2022 at 7:49 am
    Think he faded down the stretch last year. Wait until Grimace the offensive coordinator gets ahold of him… 🙄

    63Rate This

    ————————-

    And?

    He had one of the best rookie years ever. Lol

    The fear coming from people who can sense BB working with a legit
    prospect like he had with Brady everyday. is absolutely hilarious.

    Brady is Bobby Orr. Mac will be Ray Bourque but with a much better organization.
    ———————————————————————-
    I believe the Pats were 3-7 against teams that finished last season with a winning record. Congrats on padding those stats against the Jags, Panthers and Jets.

  18. grant35 says:
    July 16, 2022 at 10:00 am
    Mahomes, J Allen, Herbert, L Jax, Burrow, Carr, R Wilson, M Ryan. Not to mention TLawrence, Tannehill, ZWilson and Tua. So where does Mac stand in that AFC QB pecking order?

    ———

    You have Lamar about 8-10 positions too high

