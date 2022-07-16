Mac Jones: Disciplined diet, workouts have led to significant strides this offseason

Getty Images

One of the most common observations out of the Patriots’ offseason program is that quarterback Mac Jones is in noticeably better shape than he was as a rookie. Jones says that’s the result of plain old hard work.

Jones told Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com that he is working hard and eating better, and the results speak for themselves.

“I made significant strides,” he said. “Fixing my body, feeling comfortable, feeling healthier and better. At the end of the day, you’re still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined.”

The Patriots were very pleased with Jones’ performance as a rookie in 2021, although there was some talk that he was fading down the stretch, and perhaps being in better shape in 2022 will allow Jones to play his best football when it matters most.