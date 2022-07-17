Devon Allen advances to tonight’s final in 110 hurdles at World Championships

Getty Images

Eagles receiver Devon Allen is into the final of the 110-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships.

Allen ran a 13.09 in his semifinal heat, taking second to automatically advance.

He is one of three Americans in the final, which will be run at 10:50 p.m. ET tonight on NBC. Grant Holloway and Trey Cunningham also are in the field of eight finalists.

Allen won his heat in 13.47 on Saturday.

Allen, 27, will be at the Eagles’ training camp later this month. He last played college football at Oregon from 2014-16 going undrafted in 2017. The Eagles are his first shot at an NFL roster spot, having caught the team’s attention with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

In three seasons with Oregon, Allen caught 54 passes for 919 yards and eight touchdowns.