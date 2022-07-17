Devon Allen disqualified for false start

Getty Images

Eagles receiver Devon Allen did not get a chance to compete in the World Athletics Championship final on Sunday night. The fastest man in the world in the 110-meter hurdles this year was disqualified for a false start.

His reaction time was .001 faster than the .1 second threshold, meaning he false started, according to the computer.

Allen pled his case to officials to no avail. Instead, he had to watch on TV as fellow American Grant Holloway defended his World Championship gold medal in the event from 2019. Holloway ran a 13.03 with American Trey Cunningham finishing second in 13.08.

Only Allen’s DQ prevented a likely 1-2-3 sweep for Team USA after Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica was injured while warming up for the final.

Allen, who ran a 13.09 in the semifinal earlier in the day, now can turn his focus to football. He last played college football at Oregon from 2014-16 going undrafted in 2017. The Eagles are his first shot at an NFL roster spot, having caught the team’s attention with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

In three seasons with Oregon, Allen caught 54 passes for 919 yards and eight touchdowns.