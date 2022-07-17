Elijah Green, son of former NFL tight end Eric Green, selected fifth overall in MLB draft

Getty Images

The Washington Nationals selected outfielder Elijah Green with the fifth overall choice in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft Sunday night. Green is the son of former NFL tight end Eric Green.

Elijah Green, 18, played at IMG Academy in Florida.

Green is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. His father was 6-5, 280 pounds when he played in the NFL.

The Steelers made Eric Green the 21st overall choice in 1990. He went to two Pro Bowls in five seasons with the Steelers before playing for the Dolphins, Ravens and Jets in a 10-year career.

Before the draft began, Eric tweeted to his son, writing, “Champ, your family and friends are extremely proud of you!!! ⁦@elijahgreen1204, today is YOUR DAY!!! Enjoy and embrace every moment of it!!! God has a plan for your young life son!!! Let him be your guide!!! Love Ya DAD.”