Florida QB Anthony Richardson will stop using AR-15 nickname

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 17, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT
Vanderbilt v Florida
Getty Images

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson had combined his initials and jersey number into the nickname AR-15, which also became the name of his recently launched clothing line. But now Richardson has had second thoughts.

Richardson released a statement saying he doesn’t wish to be associated with an assault rifle that has been used in many of America’s deadliest mass shootings.

“After discussions with my family and much thought, I have decided to no longer use the nickname ‘AR-15’ and the current apparel line logo, which features a scope reticle, as part of my branding,” Richardson said. “While a nickname is only a nickname and ‘AR-15’ was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form. My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using ‘AR’ and my name, Anthony Richardson.”

Richardson was born and raised in Gainesville and is expected to be the Gators’ starting quarterback this season.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Florida QB Anthony Richardson will stop using AR-15 nickname

  2. It’s a legal product. Many legal products are misused by many. Some guy just drove his car at about 80mph in my area. It ended in a crumpled mess. Should people stop using the name Chevy?

  5. That’s unfortunate.
    The AR-15 is America’s preferable gun of choice.
    He’s going to upset everyone in the state of Florida..

  9. It’s a legal product. Many legal products are misused by many. Some guy just drove his car at about 80mph in my area. It ended in a crumpled mess. Should people stop using the name Chevy?

    —————————

    Maybe assault rifles outta be regulated like chevys

    Take a test. Get a permit. Take another test. Get a license. Pay for insurance. Renew every 5 years. Eye test after 50.

    Carry loaded? Points off your license. Too many points off? Red flag revoked. Probation, re apply.

    Can’t be lawful? No ar for you.

    Why the f do we put up with mass killing of children AT school?

  11. Imagine being dumb enough to be triggered by a nickname. Constant tone policing doesn’t make you right it makes you a coward.

  12. Didn’t a UF player pull out a frying pan on someone a few years back? Seriously I kid you not, look it up.

    Are frying pans a bad thing now?

  13. catquick says:

    July 17, 2022 at 4:43 pm

    It’s a legal product. Many legal products are misused by many. Some guy just drove his car at about 80mph in my area. It ended in a crumpled mess. Should people stop using the name Chevy?

    You need to get a license and register a Chevy. I think you should have to do the same thing with a AR-15.

  15. catquick says: July 17, 2022 at 4:43 pm It’s a legal product. Many legal products are misused by many. Some guy just drove his car at about 80mph in my area. It ended in a crumpled mess. Should people stop using the name Chevy?

    You need to get a license and register a Chevy. I think you should have to do the same thing with a AR-15.

  16. The goal in business is to make $$$, if he thinks this helps him reach that goal, who cares?

  17. We approve. Thank you. No good comes from glorifying violence. or the means of violence.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.