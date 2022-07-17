Florida QB Anthony Richardson will stop using AR-15 nickname

Getty Images

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson had combined his initials and jersey number into the nickname AR-15, which also became the name of his recently launched clothing line. But now Richardson has had second thoughts.

Richardson released a statement saying he doesn’t wish to be associated with an assault rifle that has been used in many of America’s deadliest mass shootings.

“After discussions with my family and much thought, I have decided to no longer use the nickname ‘AR-15’ and the current apparel line logo, which features a scope reticle, as part of my branding,” Richardson said. “While a nickname is only a nickname and ‘AR-15’ was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form. My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using ‘AR’ and my name, Anthony Richardson.”

Richardson was born and raised in Gainesville and is expected to be the Gators’ starting quarterback this season.