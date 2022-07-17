Jalen Tolbert realizes the “special opportunity” he has this season with Cowboys

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency. Michael Gallup tore an ACL on Jan. 2, so he could miss the start of the season.

That leaves a large void in the Cowboys’ receiving corps.

They signed James Washington and drafted Jalen Tolbert in the third round. The team is counting on both players to help replace Cooper and Wilson, who combined for 113 receptions for 1,467 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

“I’m definitely excited for the opportunity that’s in front of me and just being able to go and compete and continue to do the thing that I love,” Tolbert said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via the Dallas Morning News. “A lot of people aren’t blessed to be able to play after college, and so I definitely have a special opportunity, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Tolbert got to work with Dak Prescott during the offseason program. He also accompanied the quarterback and several other new teammates to the University of Miami earlier this month for a throwing session.

“We’ve been able to build I would say, at least a stepping stool for quite a few points of chemistry,” Tolbert said.

Everything has sped up for Tolbert since he arrived in Dallas. He even had to adjust to the quarterback calling plays in the huddle.

But Tolbert has a mentor in Lamb, who caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2020.

“Yeah, I’ve definitely talked to [Lamb] and some of those guys about what they did their rookie year and [Lamb] being at my position, was able to give me some tips,” Tolbert said. “More so just taking it one day at a time, because overall my rookie year will be my longest year. And so, take it one day at a time. It is definitely a blessing and a perfect opportunity for you and the team. So just continuing to grow and not really thinking about the timeline, but just thinking about the work that you’re putting in and opportunities that you have to you go chase, you know, a Super Bowl.”