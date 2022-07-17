James White still has “uncomfortable gait” after hip injury

Posted by Mike Florio on July 17, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Patriots running back James White, who will be entering his ninth NFL season in 2022, may still be dealing with the aftermath of a hip injury that limited him to three games in 2021.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that, at a community appearance on Wednesday, White was “walking with what appeared to be an uncomfortable gait.”

White will report for training camp this week, with other players who continue to rehab injuries.

“Just working so I can be the best player I can be whenever I step out on that field,” White said, per Reiss.

White hasn’t played since a Week Three 2021 loss to the Saints. He signed a two-year, $5 million contract to remain with the Patriots in March.

He has spent his entire career in New England, winning three Super Bowl championships in 2014, 2016, and 2018.  His most memorable performance came in Super Bowl LI, during which he caught 14 passes for 110 yards, gained 29 rushing yards on six carries, and scored three touchdowns, including the game-winning overtime score after New England erased a 28-3 third-quarter deficit.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “James White still has “uncomfortable gait” after hip injury

  1. The hip is what got Bo Jackson, it’s a tough injury to come back from. Wish him the best.

  3. A tear in the labrum in the hip can take 5 years or more to recover from. I think we’ll be hearing about a retirement soon which is unfortunate. JDub (?) is a highly successful, highly decorated, and highly respected player in New England. He’s the kind of player other players grow from, just knowing him and being around him, kind of like Slater.

    I do worry about who the leaders are on this team. In the past you had guys like Troy Brown, Teddy Bruschi, Ty Law, and enforcers like Rodney Harrison, Richard Seymour, and Vince Wilfork. Of course Brady had a major effect. I’m just not sure who those guys will be when McCourty, Slater, and White are gone. Hightower and KVN are gone now too. There is potential for leadership void. It seems like they are a very fun and sociable group, but this is a violent game with a real grind to it. Who are the players that will mold the team into what it needs to be under pressure? They used to produce diamonds under pressure. I’m not so sure that element is still there now. At the very least, I hope that the leaders are there, and are in growth mode, waiting for those high pressure situations where their situational awareness and sheer force of will produces critical results with regularity.

    More will be revealed….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.