Orson Charles arrested, police say he pulled gun and threatened to shoot officers

Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Orson Charles was arrested after police said he pulled a gun and threatened to shoot two officers.

Tampa police say Charles confronted two off-duty law enforcement officers after they pulled into a parking space that he said he had been waiting for. Charles approached the car, pulled a gun and threatened to shoot them, according to 10 News in Tampa Bay.

The officers drove away but alerted other police, who arrested Charles. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, according to the report.

The 31-year-old Charles was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2012 who also spent time with the Titans, Saints, Lions, Chiefs, Browns and Broncos. His past legal troubles have included a DUI arrest a month before the 2012 NFL draft and an arrest for wanton endangerment in 2014 after another driver told police he displayed a gun during a road rage incident.