Report: Browns will pursue a backup to Jacoby Brissett, if Deshaun Watson is suspended for “lengthy” period

Posted by Mike Florio on July 17, 2022, 10:31 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Getty Images

With Baker Mayfield gone and the Browns bracing for news on the fate of Deshaun Watson, they need to have a plan at quarterback for 2022, if Watson isn’t available for all or most of the year.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer recently reported that the Browns plan to sign a backup to Jacoby Brissett, if Watson is suspended for a “lengthy period of time.” Currently, Josh Dobbs is the third quarterback on the depth chart, behind Watson and Brissett.

This report implies that the Browns wouldn’t pursue 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, if/when Watson receives a lengthy suspension.

Frankly, that may just be posturing by Cleveland. They won’t want to pay Garoppolo his full $25 million freight, and they won’t want to give the 49ers more than what the Browns got for Mayfield — a 2024 fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick. If they lose Watson for the year, the 49ers may decide to get a little greedy.

Garoppolo definitely makes sense as a one-year Band-Aid, if Watson isn’t available. The question isn’t relevant until we know whether Watson is or isn’t available.

Judge Sue L. Robinson will eventually a decision as to the potential discipline of Watson. Our guess continues to be that she issues a ruling the week of July 25.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Report: Browns will pursue a backup to Jacoby Brissett, if Deshaun Watson is suspended for “lengthy” period

  2. Browns are built to win this year. Next year they have a ton of free agents and contracts that increase dramatically. If Watson is out for the year, they need a QB who can lead the, to wins. Jimmy has his issues, but he wins when he is healthy. If Watson is suspended for the year, they need to go get Jimmy

  5. The Browns are looking to set a record to most money paid to quarterbacks in a season. I guess they’re not happy just paying fired head coaches.

  6. Watson will start on Day 1, unless they discipline a few owners; no names, please…

  7. I am available and can hand the ball off to Chubb, Hunt, Johnson, Ford….heck….run the wishbone….nobody has game planned it in 40+ years.

  9. The Browns’ fans were SO excited to trade for and lock in Watson for years to come. Lol.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.