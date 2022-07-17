Tytus Howard: I know I can be one of the best tackles in the league

Getty Images

The Texans have shuffled Tytus Howard between guard and tackle during his time with the team, but they don’t plan to do so again in 2022.

Head coach Lovie Smith said that Howard is going to be the team’s right tackle this season. It’s a decision that sits well with Howard, who said it was difficult to move between two positions and that he believes his future is very bright now that he’ll be at tackle all the time.

“Moving from position to position is a hard task,” Howard said, via Patrick Storm of USAToday.com. “I found that out last year. I think I made the most out of my opportunities and did what I could to help the team. It does feel good to be back at tackle. This year will be a big year for me because I know I can be one of the best in the game. Just have to consistently put it on film.”

The Texans seem to share Howard’s view of how good he can be in the future. They exercised their option on his contract for the 2023 season and backing up his belief in himself this season would likely put him on track for a longer contract in Houston.