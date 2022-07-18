As COVID lingers, NFL’s COVID protocols are gone — likely for good

Posted by Mike Florio on July 18, 2022, 9:23 AM EDT
TOPSHOT-US-VIRUS-HEALTH-FOOD
Getty Images

Training camps start opening today, with Buffalo and Las Vegas rookies reporting for duty. As they do, the NFL’s various teams will be gathering and working and practicing and traveling with no COVID protocols of any kind.

All protocols were suspended in March. No protocols have been put back in place. If there were going to be any standard procedures for camp, they’d presumably be in place before the first camps open.

Like so much of the country, it will be very difficult to put the COVID-is-over toothpaste back in the tube. That’s the prevailing attitude, even as the Omicron BA.5 subvariant circulates faster than any version of the virus.

The symptoms are generally less severe, with BA.5 causing more upper and lower respiratory issues. And while BA.5 is better adept at eluding vaccinations, those who have been vaccinated have greater protections against serious injury or death.

Regardless, the NFL and the NFL Players Association have no current inclination to restore past protocols. The problem for the league and some of its teams becomes the potential resurrection of state or local rules regarding masks, which could return as the BA.5 variant continues to spread. Los Angeles, where two NFL teams play their homes games, could be the first place to do it.

For now, the teams will reconvene without the rules and regulations that complicated the past two seasons. There will be no testing. There will be no mandatory absence in the event of testing positive. There will be no distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated (and, thus, no reason for anyone to lie about being vaccinated by saying, “yeah, I’ve been immunized” and then blaming reporters for not asking a follow-up question).

Good, bad, or somewhere in between, that’s just the way it will be this year. It’s the way it is everywhere. COVID is over, even if it isn’t.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “As COVID lingers, NFL’s COVID protocols are gone — likely for good

  1. COVIID was here before 2020, it will be here for the rest of time. 10% of the common cold are COVID from the 1890’s. People have natural immunity from getting it and overcoming. If you are into the vaccine, that’s available too. We need to live our lives and move on.

  2. Not sure if Covid will ever disappear and it’s frustrating. My daughter and son in law who are very healthy took a flight for a 2 week vacation, 3 days into it they became sick with Covid. They were shocked how severe it was and ruined their vacation. I hope we can find out why some people get really sick and others not so much. I’m against any lockdown as we know they just don’t work.
    Hopefully we can have a normal NFL season. It’s the only sport I watch and really look forward to every season.

  3. The newest variants are incredibly contagious. Not sure what these mask mandates are gonna do anyways.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.