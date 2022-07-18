Bills, Raiders rookies report for training camp Monday

Getty Images

The journey to the 2022 season will start to pick up some steam on Monday.

Rookies for the Bills and Raiders are set to report to training camp to kick off the week. The two AFC teams are the first teams in the league to have any of their players report this summer.

Eight more teams will welcome their rookies on Tuesday and 24 teams will have players in the building by Sunday, July 24. The remaining teams will have their rookies and veterans report for camp on July 26.

The Raiders will be playing in the Hall of Fame Game on August 4 in Canton, Ohio. They’ll take on the Jaguars, who have rookies and veterans in the building on July 24, in another big step toward the start of a new season.