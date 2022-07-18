Cooper Kupp: Tutu Atwell is a special player who can do some pretty incredible things

Getty Images

Though receiver Tutu Atwell did not contribute much as a rookie before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the season, the Rams have spoken positively this offseason about the 2021 second-round pick.

In May, head coach Sean McVay said Atwell looked “really good” during the offseason program, noting that he “can still be that guy.”

Per Gary Klein of the L.A. Times, Atwell texted Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp just after the team beat Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI to say he wanted to be great. Kupp since took the receiver under his wing and now feels like Atwell is in a position to make an impact.

Kupp called Atwell a “special player” who “can do some pretty incredible things.”

“I’m excited about … seeing some of those things come to life,” Kupp said, via Klein, “because he’s been working very hard in rehab, but also just in building himself up, studying the playbook, all the stuff he needs to do to make sure when he steps on the field, he can just play his game.”

Atwell played just 10 offensive snaps last season and did not receive a target. But he averaged 5.4 yards on 10 punt returns and 17.4 yards on five kick returns.