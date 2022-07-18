Could California sue to keep UCLA out of the Big 10?

Getty Images

UCLA is heading to the Big 10. Unless it isn’t.

Via Front Office Sports, the University of California System Board of Regents could sue to block UCLA’s intended move. Governor Gavin Newsom, chair of the Board of Regents, said that legal action is indeed being considered. Newsom seemed to be miffed that the Board of Regents didn’t receive advance notice of the intended conference jump from the school itself.

UCLA is part of the broader California university system, which includes operations in L.A. (UCLA), Berkeley (Cal), Davis, Irvine, San Diego, and more.

It’s unclear what the legal theory would be to keep UCLA out of a new conference. Obviously, UCLA bolting the Pac-12 indirectly hurts Cal, which is part of the same university system.