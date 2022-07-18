J.K. Dobbins: I’m damn sure going to be ready for Week One

Getty Images

J.K. Dobbins had a promising start to his career, rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2020.

But Dobbins’ second year was over before it even began, as the running back tore his ACL during the Ravens’ final preseason contest last August.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said in June that he was hopeful Dobbins would be ready for Week One. While there’s some concern about Dobbins’ availability from someone, somewhere, Dobbins does not share it.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said on Monday that while Dobbins’ recovery is going well and he has not encountered any setbacks, the running back is still “no sure thing” to play in the season opener. And there’s a possibility he may not play until a few weeks into the year, simply due to the severity of the injury.

But Dobbins saw that report and disputed it, saying on Twitter, “I might not even go on PUP [the physically unable to perform list] because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1.”

Dobbins posted a series of tweets, ending with, “I would post videos but I want all you fake a** doctors and people who have never spoken a word to me to see what me and Jesus been up to on the biggest stage.”

The Ravens lost most of their running back room due to injury last year. But the club now has Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Mike Davis, Nate McCrary, Ricky Person, and Tyler Badie at the position.

But Dobbins, who averaged 6.0 yards per carry as a rookie, returning would be a significant boost to the offense to start the season.

The Ravens begin 2022 on the road against the Jets.