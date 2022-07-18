Kenyan Drake: I’m definitely going to be ready to go for the regular season

Getty Images

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had his 2021 season end prematurely when he suffered a broken ankle in Las Vegas’ Week 13 loss to Washington.

While Drake hadn’t been cleared for the team’s minicamp last month, he’s expecting to be on the field for the start of training camp — though not quite at 100 percent.

“I’m definitely going to be ready for camp. It’s not going to be full speed ahead once I get into camp, but for the regular season, I’m going to be definitely ready to go,” Drake said in a recent appearance on the Silver and Black Pride podcast. “A couple of preseason games, or however I feel need to kind of get back into football shape.

“But really I’m excited about the opportunity to kind of get back on the field. I’ve been hurt for the [majority] of seven months now. … So I feel great just working through the things that you usually go through when you’re coming off a major injury and just ready to kind of get back on the field. It’s not my first rodeo.”

While Drake hadn’t missed major time in the NFL due to injury, he suffered a broken leg as a junior at Alabama in 2014 and played just five games.

In 12 contests with two starts last year, Drake recorded 545 yards from scrimmage — 254 rushing with a pair of touchdowns and 30 receptions for 291 yards and one score. With Josh McDaniels taking over as Raiders head coach, Drake could prove to be an important piece out of the backfield in the team’s new offense for 2022.

Raiders rookies report for training camp on Monday with veterans scheduled to report on Wednesday.