Nick Sirianni: Expectations may be higher, but same amount of work is required

Getty Images

With a new head coach and a first-year starter at quarterback, the Eagles didn’t go into the 2021 season with the highest expectations for success on the field.

A 2-5 start seemed to confirm those opinions, but things came together for that new head coach Nick Sirianni and the rest of the team over the second half. They finished with a 9-8 record and advanced to the playoffs before bowing out against the Buccaneers.

Those results raised the bar a bit and an offseason featuring the arrival of wide receiver A.J. Brown, edge rusher Haason Reddick and others have pushed it even higher. Running back Miles Sanders said it feels like an “unstoppable” All-Star team, but Sirianni’s message is that the team has to approach things the same way despite the different circumstances.

“The same amount of work is going to be required,” Sirianni said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “Regardless of whether you have high or low expectations, you have to work. How many times have we seen a team start off really hot and then maybe buy into the hype? I know what some of these guys are hearing from outside noise, whether it’s media, friends, or family members.”

Brown said something similar in response to Sanders’ comments and the Eagles will get a chance to show they’re willing to put in that work when their rookies and vets report to camp on July 26.