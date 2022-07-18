Patriots waive long snapper Ross Reiter

Getty Images

The Patriots are back to having just one long snapper on their roster.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter on Monday.

As noted by Reiss, Reiter had helped lighten the load for longtime long snapper Joe Cardona during the offseason program. The Patriots signed Reiter as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in the spring.

Cardona has been with New England since 2015, entering the league as a fifth-round pick out of Navy. Cardona, 30, has not missed a game in his career.