Report: Leonard Fournette weighs almost 260 pounds, Bucs coaches aren’t happy

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has reportedly drawn the ire of the team’s coaching staff by letting himself get out of shape this offseason.

Longtime Buccaneers beat writer Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said on his podcast that Fournette, who is listed at 228 pounds, actually weighs about 30 pounds more than that.

“The last time we saw Leonard Fournette he was about a donut shy of 260,” Stroud said. “He certainly didn’t look like a guy who could play every down.”

Fournette decided not to participate in voluntary Organized Team Activities, and when he showed up at mandatory minicamp, the coaches felt he has a long way to go to get into playing shape.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when he didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260,” Stroud said. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you just spent a three-year contract on.”

The Buccaneers spent a third-round draft pick on running back Rachaad White, and they have running backs Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Giovani Bernard and Kenjon Barner on the depth chart as well. All of those backups may need to get themselves ready for the possibility that Fournette is going to need more breathers than usual.