Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend doesn’t think this retirement is the forever one

Rob Gronkowski said recently that he will stay retired even if Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady asked him to return to the team this season and that he is “done with football,” but someone close to him doesn’t think that’s the case.

Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek spoke to reporters before a Sports Illustrated swimsuit fashion show over the weekend and the topic of her boyfriend’s future was on the list of topics. Kostek noted that both Gronkowski and Brady have unretired in the past while sharing her view that Gronkowski isn’t as done with football as he claims to be.

“I am a honest lady, and honestly, I don’t feel like this one is the forever one,” Kostek said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “So, I think maybe he’ll come back again. I feel like him and Tom are just having fun, like, ‘retired, not retired, retired, not retired.'”

Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus has also expressed his belief that Gronkowski will play again, but any change of heart for Gronkowski remains a hypothetical one at the moment.

  1. All it is gonna take is an injury to one of the Bucs pass catchers, and he will be back. I’m gonna guess that he will be back on the field by Veterans Day.

