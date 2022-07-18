Robbie Gould: Trey Lance “a lot more mature” than people think

Getty Images

Trey Lance‘s readiness for the 49ers quarterback job is one of the big questions heading into the 2022 season and his most experienced teammate weighed in on where the 2021 first-round pick stands with training camp about to start.

Kicker Robbie Gould is heading into his 18th season, so he’s seen a lot of different quarterbacks come through his locker rooms since entering the league. Lance has seen a lot less playing time than a lot of those other quarterbacks, but Gould said he has shown that his inexperience isn’t showing when he steps up to lead the team.

“He’s a lot more mature than people think and/or know,” Gould said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He’s a young kid. I think I started playing in the NFL when he was three, so it makes me feel a little bit older than normal. But I think just the ability for him to be able to run — I think he looks more comfortable in the offense. He’s a great leader in the locker room.”

Lance’s maturity won’t be enough to make him a success on its own, but handling the non-playing aspects of the quarterback job will be vital to Lance showing that he has the right tools to be a long-term answer under center for the Niners. Gould’s view is that he can handle them and there will be no shortage of other opinions on the matter once Lance hits the field this fall.