Rodney Hudson, Cardinals patch things up, apparently

Getty Images

The Cardinals may want to send a belated birthday tweet to center Rodney Hudson.

Hudson, who didn’t get the perfunctory HBD wishes from the team on Twitter and who was omitted from a graphic with his other four starting offensive linemen, reportedly has told the team he’ll report to training camp. That’s the latest news from NFL Media.

The team has apparently confirmed it, with a tweet containing Hudson in uniform with the message, Man in the Middle.

Hudson was a surprise no-show for mandatory minicamp. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said only that the team was working through an issue with Hudson.

Not yet reported is whether Hudson will get an increase over his $10.85 million compensation package for 2022. It’s also possible that he’ll show up and decline to practice until his contract is revised. The “hold in” has become more popular since the negotiating of the latest CBA, given the increase in daily fines and the inability of the team to waive fines for players not operating under their rookie deals.