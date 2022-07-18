Ryan Poles wants Bears’ veteran offensive linemen to view rookies as threats to their jobs

July 18, 2022
The Bears drafted four offensive linemen this year, and General Manager Ryan Poles hopes the team’s existing offensive linemen got the message.

Poles said he wants to see the rookie linemen compete for starting jobs, not just because he hopes for plenty of production from his first draft class, but also because he thinks competition in training camp will make the veteran offensive linemen better.

“It’s human nature to relax when there’s no threat to your job, so I want these young guys to come in and compete for jobs,” Poles said, via the Bears’ website.

Bears fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones appears to have an excellent chance of winning the starting job at left tackle. Sixth-round tackle Zachary Thomas, sixth-round center Doug Kramer and seventh-round guard Ja'Tyre Carter will all compete as well. Four rookie third-day draft picks starting on the offensive line probably isn’t what anyone wants, but Poles wants all his offensive linemen, the rookies and veterans alike, to head into camp expecting that the rookies can earn a spot in the starting lineup.

4 responses to "Ryan Poles wants Bears' veteran offensive linemen to view rookies as threats to their jobs"

  3. If you’re on the Bears payroll and your name isn’t Roquan Smith, Darnell Mooney or David Montgomery, you should consider yourself replaceable.

  4. No good NFL player should need motivation from younger players to perform their best, and if the GM thinks that is necessary, he’s got the wrong starters.

