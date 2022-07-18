Steelers work out five USFL defensive linemen

Getty Images

A handful of players who were part of the USFL’s return to life this year have signed with NFL teams and the Steelers could be adding one after a tryout on Monday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team had five defensive linemen in for workouts. They are Doug Costin, Freedom Akinmoladun, Domenique Davis, Dondrea Tillman, and Willie Yarbary.

Costin had 33 tackles for the Jaguars in 13 games before landing with Birmingham this season and Akinmoladun has seen limited action with the Jets and Bengals over the last three seasons. Davis, Tillman, and Yarbary have not played any regular season games in the NFL.

The Steelers recently placed defensive tackle Daniel Archibong on the retired list and Stephon Tuitt also retired this offseason. The team signed Larry Ogunjobi after Tuitt’s retirement and appear set to make another addition to the group.