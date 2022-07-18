Stefon Diggs appears to want the Bills to take a look at Joe Haden

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Joe Haden remains unsigned with training camps about to get underway, but one star wide receiver appears to want Haden to join him in Buffalo.

Stefon Diggs posted a video of Haden going to work out to his Instagram story over the weekend and added the familiar eyeball emojis in what appears to be a suggestion that the Bills take a look at signing the three-time Pro Bowler.

It’s not the first time this offseason that a Bills player has made eyes at Haden. As pointed out by Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com, linebacker Von Miller and safety Jordan Poyer have both made it known that they’d like to see Haden on the AFC East club.

Tre'Davious White is working his way back from a torn ACL and the team also has first-round pick Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, and sixth-rounder Christian Benford at corner. Haden would provide them with a more experienced option to go with White, but there’s no sign that a signing is imminent.