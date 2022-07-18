The Heinz Field ketchup bottles are coming down

Getty Images

When Heinz Field became Acrisure Stadium last week, the door remained open on the possibility of the iconic ketchup bottles to remain in place above the end-zone scoreboard. Now, the door is closed.

Andrew Fillippoini of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, who broke the stunning news of the name change, has posted video of a crane removing one of the two giant bottles that had been stationed over the scoreboard since it opened in 2001.

Maybe the Steelers realized that it would be impossible to fully pivot to “Acrisure” if the most conspicuous element of the Heinz Field relationship (other than the name) remained in place. At a time when plenty of fans intend to keep calling the place “Heinz Field,” it didn’t help the new sponsor to have the Heinz ketchup bottles in place.

So what happens with the ketchup bottles? Will they auction them off on eBay? How much will someone spend for them?