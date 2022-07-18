Titans will host Buccaneers, Cardinals for joint practices in August

USA TODAY Sports

Back in March, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that his team was planning to hold joint practices with the Buccaneers and Cardinals.

Now we have a better idea of when those joint sessions will occur.

According to a schedule released by the NFL, the first joint practice between the Titans and Bucs will be on Aug. 17. And the first joint practice between the Cardinals and Titans will be on Aug. 24.

As pointed out by Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website, Arizona and Tennessee could have a pair of practices and a day off before their preseason contest at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 27. The Cardinals and Titans last held joint practices together in 2010.

Tampa Bay and Tennessee will play in the second week of the preseason on Aug. 20.