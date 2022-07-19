Browns quietly brace for eight-game Deshaun Watson suspension

Posted by Mike Florio on July 19, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
If the reasonably expected range of punishment for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson does indeed fall in the range of two to eight games, the team that employs him currently is expecting the higher end of things.

Per a league source, the Browns privately are bracing for an eight-game suspension of Watson.

That obviously doesn’t mean anything as to the eventual outcome. It only means that the team has come to the subjective conclusion, one it would never admit publicly, that it expects to not have Watson for eight of 17 games in 2022.

The next question becomes whether they’d fully entrust the starting job to Jacoby Brissett for those eight games, or whether they’ll try to acquire someone else.

There’s apparently some chatter about the possibility of the Browns adding Cam Newton, in the event that Watson isn’t available for the full season. Would Newton be an option for half of the season? Would he be the backup to Brissett or the starter?

There are plenty of questions that will need to be answered regarding the Browns’ plans for playing without Watson. The first answer that needs to arrive will be the specific number of games, if any, that he’ll miss.

24 responses to “Browns quietly brace for eight-game Deshaun Watson suspension

  2. Such garbage with the 2-8 game nonsense. Now it may happen because the system is different than what it was. But there is ZERO rationalization for Roethlisberger, accused of one misconduct and not charged for being suspended 6 games (reduced to 4) and this, with two dozen complaints, also no charge, for being 2-8 games.

    Unless the judge gives zero games, then Goodell should use the power he’ll have and jack this tool up to a full season. At least.

  3. And yet Tyreek Hill got nothing for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend and breaking his kid’s arm

  5. Ehhhh I mean you have to figure something out for 8 games if that’s what it ends up being. That said if they were to bring in Newton I dont think they would be having a package or 2 at least for whichever qb wasn’t starting. Now things like that arent sustainable to long term or playoff success but all your trying to do is win a few games.

  6. who would win more of the 8 games at this point?
    Jacoby (knows the offense, low ceiling),
    Cam (team rallies behind him, but he’s not good at throwing anymore),
    Roethlisberger (would he play for anyone besides Pit, is he good anymore?),
    Rivers (Philip Rivers! most exciting option),
    Brees (probably the best choice if he is in game shape and eager),
    Fitzmagic?

  7. One of these days a player is going to sue the NFL and win billions of dollars. I can understand if a crime was committed, and a guy was in jail. There’s no need to pay out a guy’s contract if he’s in jail. But if a guy didn’t break any laws, and the league thinks it can just come in a steal millions of dollars from a guy, I’d just like to hear what a court would have to say. Generally, if someone does something wrong the cops are called. Zero calls to police between all these women. I understand settlements and I understand extortion. If extortion is legal, they need to change those laws.

  8. He’s going to get a 4-game suspension, just like Roethlisberger. That’s the precedent for unproven sexual assault by a QB.

  9. i’m still not sold. why would a federal judge hand down a suspension with zero evidence, conflicting reports by accusers, and the precedent consequences to Kraft?

  10. My question is simply. What is the burden of proof the NFL requires for a suspension under the NFL conduct policy? Did the NFLPA really give judge, jury, executioner status to the NFL in these matters? I will not apologize for wanted fair impartial process before punishing anyone. Just being accused should not be enough regardless of the amount of people accusing. Due process is worth fighting for. Even if he is guilty. If he is guilty I do hope justice will be served. But not before that point.

  15. It’s quite ironic how Steeler fans happily cheered for a violent rapist for 20 years, but are suddenly now such fervent victim advocates.

  16. Can we stop with the “24 allegations” line. NFL could only present FOUR cases of misconduct (and NFL also stated Watson did NOT sexually assault or coerce anyone in those FOUR cases). THAT should tell you how BOGUS this whole case is (i.e. even the NFL, who desperately wants to throw the book at Watson, knows the other 20+ cases are bunk). Yet everyone simply believes Watson is guilty and a predator, so therefore he is.

  17. The Browns knew the minute they acquired Watson he would be unavailable for an ‘x’ number of games. Only an imcompetent organization wouldn’t have a plan for those ‘x’ number of games. Oh, wait…
    Haven’t looked at their schedule, but I think they should just keep it in the house. Brissett it is.

  18. I’m gonna keep singing the same song until people wise up and understand the very simple difference between both civil and criminal claims, and contractually negotiated work discipline. The players and NFL negotiated the disciplinary process — criminal charges are not needed for punishment. In turn, the standard of proof in a civil procedure, or in this case a contractually agreed procedure, is different than a criminal case. All they have to do is show that the NFL player violated league mandated behavior standards — not criminal standards. If you can’t read the transcripts and testimony of these women and come to the conclusion those standards were violated, you are either a Browns or Watson fan, stupid or are okay with women being treated like pieces of meat.

  19. “Generally, if someone does something wrong the cops are called.”

    That’s very easy to say when you’re detached from the situation. When you’re a woman being pressured by your employer and the state’s rich hero athlete to do things you don’t want to, in a profession where you’re pressured and viewed inappropriately, with no evidence of wrongdoing aside from your word against a Texas hero, it’s not that black and white. Not to mention many people still think men can use their power to exploit, force, and coerce women and that its okay, like you. That trickles down to the police not doing anything about it, and the women being victim shamed. Buzbee’s a scummy sensationalist lawyer but at least he did something to stop the predator.

  20. The guy settled 20 cases, stop acting like he’s innocent. He doesn’t need to be proven guilty in a court of law, they’re not in a court of law. This is just like you getting into trouble on your lunch break while wearing a company uniform. You made the company look bad, you don’t get to work here any more.

  22. The bottom line is some people are above the law, the are treated differently. If thia were me or you or any average man, we would be awaiting a trial, but Deshauan Watson won’t face any criminal charges and was rewarded with a ridiculous sum of money, because if you can throw a football well, a lot of people will look the other way. He should of had a year minimum! At least let the NFL give the illusion they are not ok with his unsettling behavior. Wow, fame can get you out of a lot of jams, just ask OJ Simpson.

  23. Or it means they’re doing what any other relatively intelligent group of people would do and prepare for the worst case scenario so that they aren’t caught off guard. I know common sense is a super power now a days but come on now, has no one worked in management before?

  24. With the NFL breaking the law is not needed for a suspension.
    It clearly states that a player does something detrimental to his team or
    Undermines the credibility of the shield of the of the NFL is liable for punishment whether it be monetary or games suspended.

