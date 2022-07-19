Chris Hubbard sees “very special group” on Browns offensive line

Getty Images

The Browns are waiting for word on who their quarterback will be to open the 2022 season, but they don’t have any question marks on their offensive line as long as everyone stays healthy.

Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin return at tackle, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller at back at guard and Nick Harris is set to take over at center after JC Tretter’s departure this offseason. They’re also set to have swing tackle Chris Hubbard back after he re-signed with the team this offseason.

Hubbard missed the final 16 games of last year with a torn triceps, which left him with plenty of time to watch the rest of the team’s blockers. He came away from that experience convinced that the group is capable of putting together a feast on the field.

“We’re all seasoned together,” Hubbard said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “We are marinating together. I feel like once we all marinate over time, we can grill out here on the field. I think that’s the main thing, we mesh well together. . . . We have a very special group. And I think especially with the depth, guys that have played and been through adversity, who have seen a lot and done a lot.”

If Deshaun Watson is suspended for the start of the season, the Browns will likely be relying heavily on the ground game offensively. Having a line that lives up to Hubbard’s expectations would make that approach more likely to succeed.