Deebo Samuel’s trainer says the receiver is “about to get paid”

Getty Images

49ers linebacker Fred Warner said Monday he is confident Deebo Samuel‘s contract dispute with the team will get worked out soon. Maybe Warner knows something.

Samuel’s trainer posted a video on social media Tuesday, and, with Samuel next to him, says, “He about to get paid.”

As David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com noted, it’s “yet another indication that Samuel’s contractual status with the 49ers is headed in a very positive direction.”

Samuel became eligible for an extension after the 2021 season, and the lack of progress in negotiations with the 49ers this offseason prompted him to ask for a trade. He has outplayed the $3.986 million in base salary he is due in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract.

Samuel had 1,770 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns in earning All-Pro honors last season, and he added a passing touchdown.