Deshazor Everett pleads guilty to reckless driving in death of his girlfriend

Getty Images

Former Commanders safety Deshazor Everett pleaded guilty to reckless driving Tuesday, Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com reports. Everett was at the wheel in a December 2021 car wreck that caused the death of Olivia Peters.

Everett originally faced an involuntary manslaughter charge after an investigation by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office found he was driving more than double the posted speed limit of 45 mph. That charge was reduced to reckless driving Tuesday.

Everett, 30, is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 8, his attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, told Hailey. Reckless driving is a misdemeanor in Virginia and carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500.

Everett was seriously injured, and Peters was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the vehicle Everett was driving hit several trees and rolled over.

Washington cut him in March after seven seasons with the team.