Desmond Ridder agrees to terms on rookie deal

USA TODAY Sports

There will be no holdout for the second quarterback off the board in this year’s draft.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Ridder has agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract. Ridder’s slated to make $5,362,962 including a $1,080,336 signing bonus.

Ridder has a shot at beating out Marcus Mariota to be the Falcons’ QB1 out of training camp, but the rookie has plenty of work to do. Mariota reportedly appeared to be “far ahead” of Ridder during the team’s offseason workouts.

Ridder has credited Mariota for taking him under his wing and teaching him some nuances of being an NFL quarterback.

Time will tell if and when Ridder will take that knowledge and beat out Mariota with it.