Devon Allen says he’s fresh after long layoff from football, much faster than he was in college

Getty Images

Fresh off competing in the 110-meter hurdles at the track and field world championships, Devon Allen is hoping to make the Eagles’ roster. And he says he’s ready.

Allen said on the Dan Patrick Show that although he hasn’t played football since the 2016 season at Oregon, all that time on the track has made him a better athlete while saving his body.

“The good thing is I haven’t been getting beat up in the NFL for the last six years,” he said. “I’m much faster than I was in college.”

Allen said he once lost to Tyreek Hill in a track meet, when Allen was in high school and Hill was in college, but that he’s confident he’s now faster than Hill.

“Right now I think I’d get him,” Allen said.

Although he’s extremely disappointed to get disqualified for a false start, Allen said he will be back on the track after the football season ends.

“It’s not going to be the last [race] of my career. Definitely the last one of the season because I’ve got training camp next week,” Allen said.

Although he’s no lock to make the Eagles’ roster, Allen hopes to get an opportunity to stretch the field on offense and return kickoffs and punts.