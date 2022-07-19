Former first-round draft pick Charles Johnson dies at 50

Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Charles Johnson has died, CBS 17 in Wake Forest, North Carolina, reports Tuesday. Johnson was 50.

The TV station said Johnson’s cause of death was unknown.

He was working as an assistant athletic director at Heritage High School.

Johnson spent nine seasons in the NFL with four teams after the Steelers drafted him 17th overall out of Colorado in 1994. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2001.

Johnson played five seasons with the Steelers, two with the Eagles and he retired after playing with the Bills in 2002.

In his career, Johnson caught 354 passes for 4,606 yards with 24 touchdowns. He started 87 of 133 games played.