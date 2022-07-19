Huge demand for tickets to NFL game in Munich causes resale prices to skyrocket

Getty Images

Far more fans want to see the Buccaneers play the Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich than the stadium can seat.

Tickets went on sale to the general public today, and fans quickly flooded Ticketmaster. Some fans posted on social media that they were getting messages saying as many as 2 million buyers were ahead of them in the queue to purchase tickets. The stadium has a capacity of about 75,000.

Face value ticket prices range from around $65 to around $165, but those tickets are already sold out, and resale prices are skyrocketing. Stubhub is currently listing the cheapest ticket available at $585 and the most expensive at $33,760.

The NFL has consistently drawn large numbers of fans to its international series games, with sellouts and inflated ticket prices making overseas games more lucrative than games in teams’ traditional home stadiums. In addition to the game in Munich, this year the NFL will play three games in London and one in Mexico City.