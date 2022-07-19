Isaiah Simmons “way more comfortable” in third year with Cardinals

Getty Images

Isaiah Simmons has spent his first two NFL seasons seeing time at a variety of positions on the Cardinals defense and the 2020 first-round pick thinks that seeing the field from so many different vantage points is starting to pay off for him.

Simmons said that “being able to go everywhere has just gave me, conceptually, more knowledge of our defense” as he heads into his third season with the team. He expects to put that knowledge to work while playing primarily at inside linebacker and feeling a new level of comfort.

“Everything’s 100 percent slowed down a lot more,” Simmons said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “Way more comfortable this year, even than I was last year, and I just feel like the method that I’ve been going about has been beneficial to me mentally.”

Last year’s first-round pick Zaven Collins is expected to be alongside Simmons at inside linebacker and seeing the duo reach the potential the Cardinals saw in them would make life more difficult for opposing offenses.