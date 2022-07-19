Joe Schoen expects to be a “nervous wreck” in first camp as Giants G.M.

Getty Images

Giants rookies report to training camp on Tuesday and that moves the team closer to its first full practice since Joe Schoen was hired as their General Manager early this year.

The job is something that Schoen has been working toward for years, but he doesn’t anticipate a celebratory feeling when the full team takes the field on July 27. Schoen said from a golf outing on Monday that he will be “a nervous wreck” during that session and all the other ones to follow because of the possibility that the team will lose players that he will then have to scramble to replace.

“As roster attrition sets in, that’s stressful, because there’s 90 guys on 32 rosters, there’s only so many players out there at each position that can still function in a camp,” Schoen said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “It’s always very stressful for me. You’re watching the football but you also want to make sure you have enough bodies that you can practice and you want enough competition where guys have to put their best foot forward. It’s a delicate balance between guys getting enough work in and being ready to play and contact and also keeping everybody healthy.”

Injuries have contributed to some of the Giants’ recent losing seasons and a couple of players going down early in camp would create an unwelcome feeling of things going down the wrong path once again. That would be the wrong foot for Schoen to get off on, which makes it easy to understand why he won’t be relaxed once the team hits the field.